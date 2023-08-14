Video: “We’re going to blows” – West Ham star says he will fight a referee over new added time rule

The Premier League returned at the weekend and already we have many talking points from the opening game week.

One of which, was the new added time directive given to referees; where the game is now being stopped more often to counteract time wasting and as a result, there has been more extra time.

Speaking about this on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, West Ham striker Michail Antonio jokingly said that if he sees 15 minutes go up on the board when his team are losing 5-0, he will fight a referee.

The 33-year-old said: “Imagine. You are 5-0 down and they put up 15 minutes. I am fighting the referee. We’re going to blows. I ain’t playing no more.”

