Chelsea beat Liverpool to another midfielder as agreement reached over transfer fee

Chelsea have agreed a transfer fee with Southampton for Romeo Lavia as the 19-year-old is now set to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the youngster will cost the West London club £53m plus £5m in add-ons. Lavia will undergo his medical tests this week after saying yes to the move on Monday.

Romano also states that the Southampton star is expected to be unveiled this week ahead of Chelsea’s match with West Ham on Sunday.

Roméo Lavia to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs on final fee short of £60m add-ons included — structure also agreed ???? Lavia will undergo medical tests this week, just informed by clubs that the agreement has been reached. Roméo said yes to Chelsea on Monday. pic.twitter.com/sH9wlpYlnk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

This follows Chelsea confirming the big-money signing of Moises Caicedo on Monday and both deals are a big blow to Liverpool, who tried to sign both players.

The London club were always the favourites for the Ecuador star but Lavia was a player many people expected to move to Anfield this summer. The Merseyside club have ultimately made a mess of the situation and will now have to look elsewhere.

Chelsea are also looking to finalise a deal for Crystal Palace’s Micheal Olise as the Blues continue to build a very impressive squad of youngsters.