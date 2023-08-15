David Raya is clearly an Arsenal player, even if the club haven’t officially announced it yet.

See below as the Spanish goalkeeper’s agent has leaked this image on his Instagram page, showing the player in training with the Gunners in what is the first picture of him with the famous cannon on his chest…

It is now surely only a matter of time before Arsenal announce Raya in an official club statement, with the player’s agent basically giving the game away a bit here.

Raya looks an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale in goal.