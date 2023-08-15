(Photo) David Raya in Arsenal training kit pictures leaked by agent before deal is officially announced

Arsenal FC
Posted by

David Raya is clearly an Arsenal player, even if the club haven’t officially announced it yet.

See below as the Spanish goalkeeper’s agent has leaked this image on his Instagram page, showing the player in training with the Gunners in what is the first picture of him with the famous cannon on his chest…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea’s FFP balancing act could see defender make Newcastle switch
Liverpool eyeing six transfer targets, including £60m and £70m-rated Premier League stars
Swedish legend slams Eddie Howe for his decision on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak

It is now surely only a matter of time before Arsenal announce Raya in an official club statement, with the player’s agent basically giving the game away a bit here.

Raya looks an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta’s side to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

More Stories David Raya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.