Saudi Arabia planning move for Liverpool star in 2024 as transfer not possible this summer

Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool for the 2023-24 season but next summer the Egyptian superstar is being targeted by Saudi Arabia for a move.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Saudi interest is genuine and the transfer in 2024 will be a PIF-led move should it materialise in 12 months. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are the two clubs that have both discussed Salah in the past and will be hoping for success when the huge operation gets underway.

Saudi dealmakers will try for a number of big names next summer alongside Salah. Like anyone else in football recruitment, they are planning multiple windows ahead and will try to bring the likes of Son and Robert Lewandowski to the Middle East for next season.

Mo Salah remains committed to Liverpool. Although Saudi interest genuine, as previously revealed Salah is only viewed as a feasible target in 2024. Will be a PIF-led move should it materialise in 12 months. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have both discussed Salah in the past… pic.twitter.com/v0Q9M3pXHo — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 15, 2023

Salah has a contract at Anfield until 2025 and next summer will be the last chance Liverpool will have to bring in a fee for the winger – unless the 31-year-old signs a new deal at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar would be a major addition to the Saudi League given his popularity within the Arab world but would equally be a huge loss to Liverpool should he go.

The Reds winger will not be focussed on any sort of move right now so it will have to wait until the current season concludes.