Romeo Lavia’s move to Chelsea has directly impacted Man City

Though the deal is still subject to the completion of a successful medical, there’s a clear expectation that Southampton’s 19-year-old star, Romeo Lavia, will soon join Chelsea in a deal approaching the £60m mark.

It’s another blow to Liverpool who were expected to initially sign Lavia before turning their attentions to Moises Caicedo, only to lose out for both players in the end after they expressed a preference for joining the Blues.

Quite where that leaves the Reds for the remainder of the summer transfer window is anyone’s guess.

Not that Southampton will be overly concerned given that with the sale of the player and their captain James Ward-Prowse, they will have banked close to £90m for the pair.

That sort of money will arguably stand them in good stead for the Championship season if they reinvest in well, however, the final amount will be slightly less.

That’s because, according to The Athletic (subscription required), Man City will benefit from 20 percent of Lavia’s sale price due to the sell-on clause that they inserted when selling Lavia to the Saints.

Around the £12m mark, give or take, will be making it’s way into City club coffers, but that still earns Southampton £78m, which clearly isn’t to be sniffed at.

It’s another shrewd piece of business for the Cityzens too.