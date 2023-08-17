Hugely worrying injury update for Chelsea as star player’s bad luck continues

Chelsea have been dealt some potentially worrying news with Reece James now reported to be injured, and facing an important scan later today.

The Blues captain has had some really bad luck with injuries in recent times, with fitness issues limiting him to just 16 Premier League games last season, while he’s already picked up another knock after just the first game of the new campaign.

James was subbed off in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool with what initially looked like Mauricio Pochettino just being cautious with a tired player, but reliable journalist Nathan Gissing has now suggested he’s picked up a hamstring injury that will require a scan…

Exclusive: Chelsea captain Reece James has picked up a fresh hamstring injury. Due for scan later on today. #CFC pic.twitter.com/blkd3GuXGq — Nathan Gissing (@NathGissing) August 17, 2023

It might not be too bad, with the results of the scan set to be key, but Chelsea fans will no doubt be worried about the England international.

James is a hugely important player and keeping him fit could make a huge difference to the team’s fortunes this term.

New manager Pochettino has inherited a difficult situation at Chelsea and this is not the news he’ll have wanted so early on in the season.