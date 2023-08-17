Video: Man City manager Pep Guardiola fires broadside at the Premier League

Having just won the UEFA Super Cup, Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, couldn’t resist a dig at the Premier League.
Thanks to Cole Palmer’s equaliser and perfect spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out, City added another European title to their trophy cabinet.
The match against Sevilla in Greece will have taken a lot out of the players and recovery time is therefore important.
Guardiola clearly couldn’t see the funny side of having to play on Saturday, and his pointed remarks in his press conference will surely have been noted.
"Thank you so much to the Premier League for letting us play on Saturday…and not on Sunday or Monday…" ?
