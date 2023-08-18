Bad news for Chelsea fans as Mauricio Pochettino unveils the extend of Reece James’ latest injury

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed on Friday that club captain Reece James will be out of action for weeks rather than days after picking up a fresh injury during the week.

The right-back picked up the problem during training on Wednesday to deliver Pochettino another setback in the early days of his Chelsea tenure. The England star is known to be an injury-prone player and he will need to get on top of it this time around in order to have an impact with the West London club this season.

Chelsea have confirmed James has begun a rehab programme after suffering the hamstring injury whilst Pochettino believes his time on the sidelines will not be a few days, but a few weeks.

The 23-year-old is certainly one of the most talented full-backs in the sport but these injuries issues are becoming a big problem for him and Chelsea.

Speaking about James during his press conference on Friday, Pochettino said via the Daily Mail: “It’s a sad moment because he is our captain and he was so excited to be our captain and full of energy.

“I think we are going to assess him day by day and for sure as soon as possible [he will] be again by the team and for sure become stronger than he was because with the structure of the club, we are going to help him be stronger than before.

“It is not about a few days, maybe a few weeks but the most important thing is the evolution. The good thing is it is not a big issue.”