Man City star only wants to join European giants as transfer gets closer to completion

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Joao Cancelo from Man City but there is still no agreement over personal terms.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the full-back’s move to Spain is only a matter of time as negotiations are advancing between the two clubs involved.

However, there is yet to be an agreement over personal terms and a loan fee, but Romano says that this should not affect the deal.

The Portuguese star only wants to play for Barcelona as talks continue to get his move over the line.

Cancelo was once a key player for Pep Guardiola but things changed during the previous campaign and the Portugal international is no longer part of the Man City boss’ plans.

The full-back is an incredibly talented player and would be a great addition to Barcelona’s squad. Xavi is believed to be a big fan of the full-back and his versatility would be very useful for the Barca coach as they set out to defined their La Liga crown.