Chris Sutton does not expect Newcastle United to take anything away from Manchester City on Saturday.

Preparing for their second Premier League game of the season, the Magpies, top of the table after thrashing Aston Villa 5-1 on last weekend’s opening day, will be hoping for another good result.

Travelling to the Etihad is arguably a team’s toughest fixture of the campaign though, and Eddie Howe will know his side will need to be at their absolute best if they’re to come away with at least a point.

Sutton is far from confident though. Speaking to BBC Sport about how he sees Saturday night’s blockbuster encounter playing out, the former Villa player said: “Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James’ Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too.

“City have not been near their very best so far this season, but still beat Burnley and overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup. Eddie Howe’s side will ask very different questions to both of those sides and I am expecting another really good game.

“I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about. Newcastle are good, but they are not that good.”

