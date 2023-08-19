Sky Sports journalist names the club Bernardo Silva will sign for next week

It’s been all go at Man City of late both in terms of transfer news and titles to be won.

Pep Guardiola’s side prevailed in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties against Sevilla to add another trophy to a bulging trophy cabinet, whilst a move for Lucas Paqueta looked to be progressing until an investigation was launched by the Football Association into the player for potential betting rule breaches – per BBC Sport.

There’s also been the news that Kevin de Bruyne will be out for some months because of a recurrence of the injury he picked up in the Champions League final at the back end of the last season.

With all of that in mind, some good news would surely not go amiss for the club and their fans.

Thankfully, according to Sky Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, that could be just around the corner.

‘Man City expect Bernardo Silva to sign a new contract next week until June 2026,” he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘I told you a couple of days ago that everything is agreed, and I can confirm that we’re just waiting for them to put pen on paper and next week looks to be the right time to make it happen for Bernardo Silva.’

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Man City’s current position is clear regarding Paqueta switch from West Ham says Romano Erik Ten Hag backs Mason Mount to be able to play different role Man United in turmoil as Red Devils set to make major Mason Greenwood U-turn

After it was believed that a move to Barcelona was the player’s preference, knowledge that one of Man City’s best players will sign on again will surely lift everyone at the club.

It will mean that even in de Bruyne’s absence, Guardiola will have some semblance of a settled midfield.

Silva’s creativity has been as much a part of Pep’s master plan as Erling Haaland’s goals, Ederson’s saves and distribution and de Bruyne’s incredible passing range.