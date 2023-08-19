Video: Mo Salah’s initial penalty saved, but he clinches 2-1 lead for Liverpool on rebound

Bournemouth shocked Liverpool with an early lead an Anfield but the Reds have turned the game around after two quick goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Just 8 minutes after Diaz’s acrobatic equaliser, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai won a penalty for Liverpool.

Mo Salah, Liverpool’s designated penalty taker stepped up to take it but his penalty was saved by Neto.

However, the Egyptian was quick on the follow up as he smashed it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Watch the penalty below:

Liverpool were awarded a penalty and took the lead after this foul near the edge of the box. Do you agree? ?: @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gxlvW0cUSQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2023

Having secured 187 goals now, the Egyptian international has now officially surpassed the legendary skipper Steven Gerrard (186) to become our fifth all-time top-goalscorer.