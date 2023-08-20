Aston Villa close to securing a breakthrough in talks to sign 53-cap international

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Argentine international Marcos Acuna.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 31-year-old is a target for the West Midlands club and the English outfit are looking to get the deal done.

The report claims that Aston Villa have already agreed personal terms with the defender and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Sevilla now.

The 53-cap Argentine international could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa who have looked vulnerable defensively so far this season. They conceded five goals against Newcastle United in their opening game of the Premier League season and Unai Emery will be hoping that his side can tighten up defensively.

Acuna will add defensive quality and experience at the back.

The 31-year-old defender has been a key player for club and country of the past year and he helped Argentina win the World Cup. He helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League last season as well.

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi knows the player well having signed him for Sevilla back in 2020 and it remains to be seen whether he can bring the player to Villa Park now.

The report from Football Insider claims that Aston Villa are now close to securing a breakthrough in negotiations.

January signing Alex Moreno is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and it makes sense for the West Midlands club to go out and sign an experienced replacement.