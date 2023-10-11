Emery enquires about signing Argentina ace who is admired by Guardiola

It’s fair to say that Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa since taking over, the Villains currently sitting pretty in fifth spot in the Premier League and having recently got their first points on the board in the Europa Conference League.

Though they sit bottom of Group E in the Conference League they are level with the three other teams in their group, so it remains all to play for as Emery tries to emulate David Moyes and keep the trophy in England for another season.

To ensure that Villa continued on an upward trajectory, the Spaniard will arguably want to improve his squad again in January.

To that end, Grada 3 are reporting that Emery has made an enquiry for Sevilla’s Argentinian World Cup winner, Marcos Acuna.

More Stories / Latest News Portugal team news vs Slovakia West Ham ace admits team-mate was bullied in the dressing room after poor performances Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target with “huge talent” also has admirers at Liverpool, says expert

The Andalusian outfit, who allowed Monchi to move to Villa and take up a role as their president of football operations, are really struggling this season in La Liga and could be prepared to allow the player to leave once the transfer window opens for business again.

Monchi’s potential role in any deal can’t be ignored of course, and even Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the player saying that: “It’s not easy to play against defenders like [Marcos] Acuna, for example, who is a top defender,” per TNT Sports ahead of Man City’s UEFA Super Cup date earlier this year against Sevilla.

If Villa can keep playing as well as they have until January, then adding Acuna to the mix will only enhance what Emery has in situ and push them further forward as they look to secure some long-overdue silverware.