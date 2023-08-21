Man City closing in on €60m star as Premier League champions hope to reach agreement this week

Man City are moving closer to signing Rennes’ Jeremy Doku and the Premier League club hope to reach an agreement with the French side over a transfer fee this week.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a new verbal proposal close to €55m/€60m is being discussed between both clubs as the player has already given the green light to the move having agreed personal terms since the beginning of August.

The transfer journalist reports that there’s competition for the Belgium international but Man City hope to reach an agreement with Rennes this week in order to get the transfer over the line as soon as possible.

EXCL: Man City, advancing on Jeremy Doku deal as new verbal proposal close to €55/60m package is being discussed with Rennes ?? #MCFC There’s competition but City hope to reach an agreement with Rennes this week — after green light on player side since beginning of August. pic.twitter.com/kLRoWL1BDw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

The 21-year-old will fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez in Pep Guardiola’s side and has been tipped over recent years to be one of the brightest talents in European football. The winger has been at Rennes since 2020 and has played 92 times for the French club, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further 10.

West Ham are another club interested in Doku but the Premier League champions will likely have the upper hand in the battle given their current status.