Man United & Liverpool transfer target tipped as one to watch until Deadline Day

Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

It seems the situation has not exactly changed much in the last few days, with Romano reporting that both Man Utd and Liverpool have asked about the Netherlands international.

Romano expects this could be one to watch until the end of the transfer window, suggesting that things could perhaps change, even if Bayern are not currently keen on letting Gravenberch go…

Ryan Gravenberch situation, same as three days ago. ?? Man United and Liverpool both called to be informed on situation — depends on Bayern, now still insisting to keep him. One to watch until #DeadlineDay. ?? https://t.co/QHadRbQnCq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Gravenberch previously looked a huge prospect at his former club Ajax, but he hasn’t played regularly at Bayern so far, so could do well to move on.

The 21-year-old could still revive his career with the right move, and he’d surely fit right in at Man Utd, where they’re a little short of quality in midfield.

LFC have also had some issues in that department in recent times, even if they have signed three players in that area of the pitch in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.