Arsenal’s Declan Rice responds to Chelsea new-boy Moises Caicedo breaking his transfer record already

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has responded to the news of Chelsea new-boy Moises Caicedo breaking his transfer record so quickly after he briefly became the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for £105million, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, but that’s since been eclipsed by the fee Chelsea paid for Caicedo.

When asked about losing his place at the top of the list, Rice joked that he had it on his wall and has had to take it down after just two weeks, so he seems to be taking it in good spirits!

"Can't believe Caicedo has broken your record already though Declan?" ? "I had it up on the wall for two weeks, it's come down already!" ?? pic.twitter.com/cGS36Zuzej — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2023

Rice shone for Arsenal in their 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace last night, though Caicedo had a tricky start to life at Chelsea as he conceded a penalty in the 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

Still, both players should go on to become key figures for their clubs this season after previously impressing at West Ham and Brighton respectively.