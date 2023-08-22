“Clear from day one” – Gary Neville hits out at Man United’s handling of Mason Greenwood situation

Former Man United star, Gary Neville, has slammed his former club over their handling of the Mason Greenwood situation.

The outspoken broadcaster didn’t hold back when speaking to Sky Sports, and his view is likely to be shared by many Red Devils supporters.

The news that the club had finally decided not to welcome Greenwood back at least means that everyone can start talking about the football again rather than having the decision hanging over them, however, it appears that only a public backlash stopped the club from re-integrating the player in the first place.

“They’ve finally got there. It was clear from day one, for me and anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn’t play for Manchester United again,” Neville said on Sky Sports (h/t The Independent).

“I would say that the process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant and difficult situations like this, it requires an authoritative leadership, that comes the very top and Manchester United don’t have that.”

How the process has been handled from beginning to end calls into question the judgement of staff working for them at all levels.

That includes manager, Erik ten Hag, who was, apparently, supportive of a decision to have Greenwood back in United’s first-team according to The Sun.

Given the seriousness of the charges initially, and the way in which they came about being dropped, it really left United with nowhere to manoeuvre, and yet, up until this week it’s believed that there was still the possibility of Greenwood wearing the red shirt again.

Whilst social media users can’t be judge and jury in such instances either, a degree of common sense from United wouldn’t have gone amiss.