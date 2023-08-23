Mason Greenwood set to be thrown a career lifeline after Man United exit

There’s little doubting Mason Greenwood’s qualities as a football player, and as unsavoury as the thought might be, that has to have been a consideration for Man United when they were conducting their investigation into his alleged misdemeanours.

All the noise made during the debate that’s raged concerning whether the player should be allowed to play again has only served to keep headline writers busy and social media users angry.

When all is said and done, no matter if people like it or not, Mason Greenwood is now free to get on with his football career if any club is willing to take him on.

Of course, the baggage that will come with him makes his hire a difficult one for any club, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that his football career is already over at 21 years of age.

Forgetting what happens at club level for just a moment, there’s still the issue of international duty.

Greenwood was sent home in disgrace with Man City’s Phil Foden after making yet another mistake whilst with England, and his solitary cap to date is unlikely to be added to unless Gareth Southgate wants to feel the backlash in the same way as Man United have because of their dithering whilst coming to a decision.

However, all might not be lost for the player in that regard.

According to the Daily Mail, Jamaica could come back in for him and, given that he’s only played one game for the Three Lions which was almost three years ago, FIFA rules would permit him to switch his international allegiance.