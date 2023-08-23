Several Premier League clubs waiting on the outcome of Ansu Fati talks at Barcelona

The future of Barcelona star, Ansu Fati, remains in the balance, with several Premier League clubs reported to be waiting on the outcome of talks between the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and the Catalan giants, before deciding whether to make a move for him or not.

Fati exploded onto the scene as a youngster and once Lionel Messi left the club in 2021, he was handed the No.10 shirt and seen as the heir apparent.

However, the player’s crippling knee injury ensured that he came back far from the player he was before his operation.

Only now is he getting back to somewhere approaching his best, though he still has a long, long way to go.

It’s perhaps with that in mind, and Barcelona’s well-documented financial issues, that the club are open to either a loan or a straight sale according to Sport.

Though that is the club’s preference, the report also states that Fati himself has shown no appetite for moving on and, even if Barca and Jorge Mendes suggest that a move would be better for his career, if Fati decides he wants to stay and fight for his place, they won’t force him to go.

Given that he’s begun this season as he ended the last – not as a starter – his attitude may have softened slightly, and with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal now apparently ahead of him in the pecking order too, a move might even be the more sensible option.