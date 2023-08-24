Chelsea so desperate to sell Romelu Lukaku that they would accept £65m loss

Time is certainly against Chelsea as they look to rid themselves of front man, Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian, apparently, doesn’t want to further his career at Stamford Bridge but is rapidly running out of other options.

Perhaps because he’s being seen as a troublemaker after his secret negotiations with Juventus behind the back of Inter Milan, not to mention his extortionate £325,000 per week wages per Capology, interest in the player has waned significantly.

Indeed, there’s a very real prospect that he might have to spend at least the first part of the 2023/24 campaign stuck training with the Blues U21 side – a prospect that all sides will absolutely be keen to avoid.

The Evening Standard report that Juve would be willing to offer Chelsea £35m for the striker, and such is their desperation at this point, they would accept that fee.

It would represent a huge £65m loss though that tells you all you need to know about what Chelsea Football Club think of Romelu Lukaku.

The one sticking point is that the bianconeri still have to move on Dusan Vlahovic in order to acquire his contemporary, and that’s far from a foregone conclusion at this stage.

The closer to the window we get the more acute the situation becomes for everyone, with all parties maybe needing to get creative in order to see a deal get over the line.