Newcastle youngster given “massive confidence boost” by Howe

The good news just keeps on coming at St. James’ Park, with Eddie Howe engendering a real feel good factor at Newcastle United.

Ever since the former Bournemouth manager took over at the Magpies, the mood around the club has changed significantly.

The dark days of Mike Ashley’s ownership and Steve Bruce’s managerial reign seem light years away from the experience that supporters attending home games now experience.

Much of that has to go down to Howe as, although the Saudi Public Investment Fund have supplied the funds for him to be able to go out and get the players he wants, he still has to be able to mould them into a team that is both exciting and successful.

One only has to look at the troubles that Chelsea had last season to understand that you can’t just throw money at something and expect it to work.

It isn’t just the first team who are reaping the benefits of their manager’s positive mindset either.

According to the official Newcastle website, U21 star, Ben Parkinson, is delighted that Howe recognised his contribution during pre-season.

“My dad sent me a snippet of what he (Howe) said in the press conference (for Newcastle’s summer series) and it was a great feeling to hear him mention my name, especially when he wasn’t provoked to say something about me,” he said.

“It was a massive confidence boost and something I really enjoyed hearing.”

Though Parkinson might be some way off a regular first-team berth at present, he has been given encouragement to be motivated to earn just that.

It’s just another example of Howe managing to say exactly the right thing at the right time.