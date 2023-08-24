Video: Tottenham discuss late move to sign Leicester City player in his prime

With just over a week left of the transfer window, the expectation will be that most teams, including Leicester City, will be keen to do business in some way, shape or form.

The trajectory of the club in the 2023/24 season will largely be authored by the strength and success of their transfer business, and Enzo Maresca isn’t likely to take kindly to a potential approach from Spurs for one of his Foxes stars.

“To throw in a more distant name, a surprise name, I don’t think anything is advanced at this point because Leicester’s position is clear that they don’t want to sell, but just keep a small eye on Wout Faes, who obviously went down with Leicester and was the Wesley Fofana replacement from last summer,” Ben Jacobs said on Last Word on Spurs.

“There’s a few clubs looking and I’m told that Tottenham are one of them that have at least discussed the possibility internally. It doesn’t feel like a deal, at this stage, that’s going to progress because of Leicester’s position.

“It would be a big surprise but again, it’s evidence that Tottenham have got in excess of six centre back names that they’re prepared to move for.”