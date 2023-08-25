Video: Nicolas Jackson opens his Chelsea account against Luton

Stamford Bridge rose as one late in the second half of Chelsea’s match against Luton Town, after Nicolas Jackson opened his account for his new club.

Man of the match, Raheem Sterling, who had already scored two goals in the game, supplied the cross for Jackson who couldn’t miss.

The goal, however simple it may have been, will have got the monkey off his back of not having scored before.

It should hopefully relax him when he’s handed chances in front of goal in future, and he can set about repaying Mauricio Pochettino’s faith in him.

Nicolas Jackson scores his FIRST Premier League goal for Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/kIIWJJx6dn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2023

Nicolas Jackson extends the Chelsea lead! ?? ?: @peacock pic.twitter.com/mamzeAG50t — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV