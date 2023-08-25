Video: Nicolas Jackson opens his Chelsea account against Luton

Chelsea FC Luton Town
Posted by

Stamford Bridge rose as one late in the second half of Chelsea’s match against Luton Town, after Nicolas Jackson opened his account for his new club.

Man of the match, Raheem Sterling, who had already scored two goals in the game, supplied the cross for Jackson who couldn’t miss.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead with simple finish
Arsenal getting busy in the transfer window again with two exits confirmed
Man United set to place bid for Brazilian with £51.5m release clause

The goal, however simple it may have been, will have got the monkey off his back of not having scored before.

It should hopefully relax him when he’s handed chances in front of goal in future, and he can set about repaying Mauricio Pochettino’s faith in him.

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV

More Stories Nicolas Jackson Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.