Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off saw Tottenham Hotspur comprehensively beat hosts Bournemouth, with Ange Postecoglou’s imprint all over the Lilywhite’s performance.
The north Londoners took the lead through James Maddison and, when the Cherries were on top in the second half, took the sting out of the game thanks to Dejan Kulusevski.
Long before the final whistle Tottenham’s supporters were singing ‘we’ve got our Tottenham back,’ and when the manager made his way over to thank the fans for their patronage, they all rose as one to acclaim him.
?? Wooooaahhh woooooah Ange Postecoglou ALEEEEEE!!! ???
Back him! Give the man what he wants and needs! Tottenham Hotspur FC are back!!! ???#COYS #THFC #BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/Ygu3sAqHcF
