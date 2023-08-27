Exclusive: Midfielder waiting for Man United move after being left out of squad again

Man United are expected to be busy over the coming week as the transfer window comes to a close with Erik ten Hag looking to get his hands on another midfielder.

The player linked to Old Trafford all summer has been Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and ahead of a match with Lecce today, the Morocco star has been left out of their squad again.

Amrabat is waiting for Man United to make a move for him and writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the 27-year-old. The transfer journalist said: “As I have already told you, Sofyan Amrabat is waiting for Man United and will do his best to make the move happen before the transfer window shuts. United have yet to make a formal bid for the player and that needs to happen for the deal to progress – Fiorentina are expecting them to make a move soon.”

Man United are likely waiting to offload Donny van de Beek before making a move for Amrabat. The Dutch star’s future will become clear this week and if the midfielder is sold, that should see the Fiorentina star arrive at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Van de Beek’s situation, Romano said: “As for Donny van de Beek, the Dutch midfielder remains on Real Sociedad’s list but they can only proceed with a loan deal, which is why there’s still no agreement regarding the player’s future. Sources feel other clubs could still enter the race next week for Donny as Man United try to move him on.”