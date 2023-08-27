Burnley 1 Aston Villa 3: Moussa Diaby restores Villains’ two-goal advantage – Video

Aston Villa FC Burnley FC
Despite forging a second-half comeback, Burnley have once again found themselves two goals down.

Hosting Unai Emery’s Aston Villa during Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Turf Moor, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets would have been expecting a tough afternoon at the office.

And living up to expectations, Villa raced to a two-nil advantage thanks to an impressive brace from full-back Matty Cash. You can see both of the Poland international’s goals here and here.

Even though Lyle Foster pulled one back immediately after the halftime break, Villa have restored their two-goal advantage thanks to summer signing and new fan-favourite Moussa Diaby.

Pictures via +Foot Direct

