Tottenham suffer setback in their pursuit of 23-year-old rival player

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that clubs like Tottenham and West Ham are keen on the 23-year-old midfielder but Gallagher wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place at Chelsea.

The Blues recently signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to improve their midfield options and Gallagher has now fallen further down the pecking order at the club.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career but it seems that he is ready to fight for a starting spot at Chelsea instead of joining another club.

West Ham have already had a bid of around £40 million rejected for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are prepared to try their luck for him.

Spurs could certainly use more depth in the central midfield, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves the club before the summer transfer window closes. The Denmark international has been linked with a move away this summer.

Gallagher has showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea and during his loan spell at Crystal Palace. There is no doubt that he could develop into a quality player for Tottenham in the coming seasons.

The hard-working midfielder will add a defensive cover, drive and work rate to Ange Postecoglou’s midfield.

Furthermore, he is only 23 and he is likely to get better with coaching experience. If Spurs can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, the move could look like a bargain in the long run.