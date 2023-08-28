“Stay in your lane” – Jim White hammers Jason Tindall for ‘shushing’ Jurgen Klopp

Unless you spent last weekend under a rock, you would have seen Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall once again hit headlines for his antics in the Magpies’ technical area.

In action against Liverpool during Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League game, Eddie Howe’s Geordies, who welcomed Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to St. James’ Park, were looking to win their second game of the season.

However, despite taking an early lead through winger Anthony Gordon and seeing Virgil Van Dijk shown a straight red card for a poorly timed lunge on Alexander Isak, the Magpies were unable to hold on for all three points.

A late brace from second-half substitute Darwin Nunez fired the Merseyside giants to a well-deserved victory and left Howe’s side shellshocked and rueing their earlier misses.

However, despite the frantic pace the game was played at, one of the moments of the match came from the dugout.

Assistant manager Tindall was spotted gesturing ‘shush’ to Klopp shortly after Newcastle took the lead.

The 45-year-old’s attempt to wind his opposition’s manager up did not work though. Following Nunez’s late double, Klopp was then spotted returning the favour.

And talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan and Jim White have now reacted to last weekend’s unsavoury, yet highly comical, scenes.

Jordan pointed out that Tindall’s behaviour could not be compared to Jose Mourinho’s eye poke on Tito Vilanova while in charge of Real Madrid, to which White responded by saying: “I think really the finger is pointed at being a number two.

“You’re not even a manager, you’re a number two. Maybe stay in your lane – know your place.”

Do you agree with White? – Was Tindall wrong to throw Klopp the ‘shush’ gesture? – Let us know in the comments.

