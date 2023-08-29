Arsenal willing to sell fan-favourite after transfer approach from Chelsea

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe this summer following a surprise approach from rivals Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is something of a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium after rising up from the club’s academy into the first-team, but he’s not enjoyed much playing time of late after suffering some problems with injuries for much of last season.

According to the Times, Chelsea are among Smith Rowe’s suitors, while he’s also been offered to other unnamed Premier League clubs, though Arsenal have not yet put a price on the player.

A versatile and creative player, Smith Rowe could undoubtedly do a job for many Premier League sides, and some Gooners will feel he should be getting more opportunities from Mikel Arteta.

Still, the England international might now have to leave Arsenal in order to really launch his career, and Chelsea would be an intriguing option for him as they look to be building more around young talents like him.

We’ve seen a few players move between these two rival clubs in recent times, with David Luiz, Willian, Jorginho and Kai Havertz among the names to move from Chelsea to Arsenal, while Olivier Giroud moved in the opposite direction a few years back.