James Maddison acting like a transfer go-between for Leeds United

In an unusual turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur star, James Maddison, appears to be acting as some sort of transfer go-between for Leeds United.

All whites manager, Daniel Farke, knows Maddison well from their time together at Norwich City a few years ago, and given the Spurs attacking midfielder’s standing in the game, the German would arguably listen to what the player has to say.

Maddison’s former club, Leicester City might have something to say about his ‘agency’ duties, however, after talkSPORT revealed that Maddison has recommended his former Foxes colleague, Luke Thomas, to Farke.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Leeds are even looking for another left-back, though from a position of having enough strength in depth for the various domestic challenges ahead, perhaps considering the move at the very least could make sense.

With it believed that Thomas is way down the pecking order at Leicester too, it’s entirely possible that new Foxes manager, Enzo Maresca, could accede to a move.

The only possible issue would be one of such a sale being to a direct Championship rival.

With only a few days left until the end of the current window, if Leeds are going to give more than cursory consideration to Maddison’s suggestion, they’re going to need to work hard and fast to get a deal over the line.