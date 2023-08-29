Man United make a final decision on Harry Maguire ahead of Deadline Day

The future of Harry Maguire has been a topic of discussion throughout this summer’s transfer window and it looks like Man United have made a final decision on the centre-back.

Maguire was up for sale ahead of this new season and the England star attracted interest from West Ham, who had a £30m bid accepted for the defender but could not agree personal terms. The player’s demand for a £7m payoff to make up the shortfall in salary he would have lost by taking a reduced wage in East London was also a problem for the deal, reports the Guardian.

With just days to go in the transfer window, Man United have made a final decision on Maguire and have told the centre-back that he will not be leaving the club ahead of Deadline Day barring a late change of mind by the Old Trafford hierarchy

Having initially suggested that Maguire should be sold, Ten Hag is happy to keep the defender as it will be hard to find a replacement with so little time left in the transfer window.

The England international has yet to play in any of United’s opening matches and he will find minutes difficult to come by for the rest of the campaign.