Man United have found a club for Donny van de Beek with Deadline Day approaching

Man United have reached an agreement with French club Lorient for the sale of Donny van de Beek as the Red Devils continue to try and ship the Dutch star out of Old Trafford.

That is according to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, who has reported on the agreement being reached between the two clubs but Lorient still need to agree personal terms with the player.

This is a big deal for the Manchester club has they have been trying to find a home for Van de Beek all summer and a deal with Real Sociedad was taking a long time.

? Lorient have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Donny van de Beek on loan. All that is missing is the player's agreement. (Source: @Santi_J_FM) pic.twitter.com/d1yI2OvogE — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 30, 2023

The reason for this being an important deal is the fact that Man United need to sell players before bringing anyone else through the doors of Old Trafford.

David Ornstein has also reported that Man United are now working on a deal to sign Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, which could hint at a near exit for Van de Beek; but with Deadline Day so close, it remains to be seen if all this can get done.