Man United have found a club for Donny van de Beek with Deadline Day approaching

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United have reached an agreement with French club Lorient for the sale of Donny van de Beek as the Red Devils continue to try and ship the Dutch star out of Old Trafford. 

That is according to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, who has reported on the agreement being reached between the two clubs but Lorient still need to agree personal terms with the player.

This is a big deal for the Manchester club has they have been trying to find a home for Van de Beek all summer and a deal with Real Sociedad was taking a long time.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “The club have insisted” – Liverpool expert reveals Reds’ stance on Mohamed Salah transfer
Man United working on late loan deal while two other signings also in the works
Fans of Premier League giants found to be the worst for leaving early in the UK

The reason for this being an important deal is the fact that Man United need to sell players before bringing anyone else through the doors of Old Trafford.

David Ornstein has also reported that Man United are now working on a deal to sign Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, which could hint at a near exit for Van de Beek; but with Deadline Day so close, it remains to be seen if all this can get done.

More Stories Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.