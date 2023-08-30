Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Man United view Chelsea transfer raid as big opportunity

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into why Manchester United have decided to pursue a loan move for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult year at Stamford Bridge after previously impressing at Brighton, but it seems that hasn’t put Man Utd off trying a move for him this summer as they seek cover for the injured Luke Shaw.

According to Romano, writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Red Devils view Cucurella as a perfect opportunity on the market, while the player has also given the green light for a move to Old Trafford.

“Things are progressing for Manchester United and Marc Cucurella. They have an agreement in principle on personal terms with the player. He’s given them the green light and so now they will focus on reaching an agreement with Chelsea as soon as possible, and won’t negotiate for other left-backs,” Romano explained.

“At Man United they believe that Cucurella is a perfect opportunity. He’s a proven player, excellent in his position. Of course, he wasn’t lucky on his first season at Chelsea but what he did at Brighton and Getafe can’t be forgotten.

“So they believe this is good opportunity on loan deal. Cucurella has always been super professional even when he wasn’t playing, but Man United is big opportunity and so he already gave his green light.”

United fans will no doubt hope that they end up with a version of Cucurella that is more like the player we saw at Brighton than the one we’ve seen at Chelsea for the last year, but it seems like a bit of a gamble.