Aston Villa are set to sign the Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club have agreed on a loan deal with the Spanish club for the 28-year-old defender and the player will complete his move to the Premier League club soon.

The defender has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but it seems that Aston Villa have now moved swiftly to secure his services. The defender does not have a future at Barcelona and the move makes sense for all parties.

Aston Villa could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit and the Frenchman should prove to be a quality acquisition.

He was on loan at Tottenham last season and he did reasonably well for the London outfit. He could be a key player for Aston Villa this season and help them do well in Europe as well.

Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal as Lenglet will travel later today ???? #AVFC Negotiations revealed yesterday now set to be sealed, waiting for documents to be signed. Player already agreed. pic.twitter.com/mcvClghH4O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

The West Midlands club have shown tremendous improvement under their new manager and they will be hoping to push for Europa League qualification this season. They will be hoping to challenge for domestic trophies this season.

Someone like Lenglet has the experience and quality to improve Aston Villa and he will look to make an immediate impact at his new club.

The defender is at the peak of his powers right now and it remains to be seen whether Emery can get the best out of him.