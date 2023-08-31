Aston Villa closing in on the capture of 28-year-old La Liga ace

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are set to sign the Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club have agreed on a loan deal with the Spanish club for the 28-year-old defender and the player will complete his move to the Premier League club soon.

The defender has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but it seems that Aston Villa have now moved swiftly to secure his services. The defender does not have a future at Barcelona and the move makes sense for all parties.

Aston Villa could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit and the Frenchman should prove to be a quality acquisition.

He was on loan at Tottenham last season and he did reasonably well for the London outfit. He could be a key player for Aston Villa this season and help them do well in Europe as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham considering a move for 25-year-old playmaker valued in excess of £60 million
Bayern turn their attention from Chelsea ace to west London rival
Carabao Cup Third Round draw: Newcastle v Man City the pic of the ties

The West Midlands club have shown tremendous improvement under their new manager and they will be hoping to push for Europa League qualification this season. They will be hoping to challenge for domestic trophies this season.

Someone like Lenglet has the experience and quality to improve Aston Villa and he will look to make an immediate impact at his new club.

The defender is at the peak of his powers right now and it remains to be seen whether Emery can get the best out of him.

More Stories Clement Lenglet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.