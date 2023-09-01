Barcelona’s Deadline Day double delight: Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix signings announced

Barcelona have announced the double signing of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on deadline day.

The Spanish giants have been linked with the duo most of the summer transfer window.

Felix who spent last season on loan at Chelsea was in hunt for a new club after falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid.

Back in July, Felix had publicly stated his desire to play for Barcelona. He said: “I want to join Barca, it is my dream.” His dream move has now become a reality.

João Félix and João Cancelo will both join Barcelona. Cancelo deal has also been completed on straight loan from Manchester City. ??? #FCB ?? NO buy option in both deals due to Financial Fair Play. Cancelo and Félix, Barça players soon. pic.twitter.com/9ruJHs1zAv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

João Félix is Culer! ??? — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Meanwhile Cancelo too has been linked with a move to Barcelona after he fell down the pecking order and eventually fell out with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He spent time at Bayern on loan last season but rejected the chance to join them again and instead opted for a move to Barcelona.

Cancelo is Culer! ??? — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

There is no buy option included in either player’s contracts due to Barcelona’s financial constraints. However, this may change in the future if the club’s financial situation improves.