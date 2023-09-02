Exclusive: Tottenham’s negative transfer issue despite Brennan Johnson capture

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, will be delighted with the Deadline Day capture of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

The young Welsh international joins the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and others in helping to evolve the first-team squad into something approaching what the Australian believes will be a team that’s challenging for all of the game’s major honours.

Though it’s likely to take a while, with the project still in its infancy, things are certainly moving in the right direction.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, there’s one outstanding negative issue that could potentially overshadow the other good work that’s been done on transfers this summer.

‘Spurs’ priority was always Brennan Johnson, approved by Postecoglou who’s a big fan of the player,’ the transfer expert noted.

‘I think it’s been a very good window for Tottenham, and maybe the only negative point is that there are too many players left there who are not part of the project.’

By the time the transfer window opens again for business in January, everyone will have a much better idea as to how well suited to Tottenham Postecoglou’s signings have been.

The manager is unlikely to be judged too harshly on his first few months in the job, given that he played a blinder in his initial interviews with the media when suggesting that things will be a work in progress for a while, and until he gets the starting XI and the squad as he would like.

Capturing Brennan Johnson is almost certain to help him achieve his aims.