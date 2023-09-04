Exclusive: New Arsenal signing didn’t join just to sit on the bench, says Fabrizio Romano

New Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya did not just join the club to set on the bench all season, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that he’s not yet sure about when we’ll see Raya making an appearance for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keeping Aaron Ramsdale as his number one for the time being.

Still, it seems Romano is confident that Raya himself is expecting game time, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the course of the season.

“I’ve had some Arsenal fans asking me about David Raya, however, as the summer signing from Brentford is yet to play since joining to compete with Aaron Ramsdale,” Romano said.

“It’s not really my area to know about team news, tactics and so on, so I can’t say if or when this situation could change, but for sure, Raya will find his space this season because he’s at Arsenal to compete and not to stay on bench all season!”

Raya looked superb during his time at Brentford, and some Arsenal fans will perhaps already feel he could be an upgrade on Ramsdale, even if the England international was a solid and reliable performer for so much of last season.

All in all, the competition should be good for Arsenal, with Raya an ideal player to call upon if Ramsdale is ever injured or suspended.