Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Eddie Howe’s job safety at Newcastle United after a poor start to the new Premier League season.

The Magpies arguably over-achieved last season as they finished in the top four, thereby securing qualification to participate in this season’s Champions League, while they also made it to the Carabao Cup final, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Still, could Howe now be under pressure after even more spending on signings this summer, but without the results to show for it?

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano insisted there was no change at St James’ Park, with the Newcastle hierarchy seemingly very happy with Howe.

Newcastle fans will surely agree that Howe has earned time and patience from the owners, so it seems fair and likely that the 45-year-old will continue in his position for a while longer, even if things aren’t going that well on the pitch at the moment.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “It’s not been the best start to the season for Newcastle United, who have lost three in a row since their opening day win over Aston Villa. Of course this is a disappointment after the superb achievements of last season, but I think fans can be calm.

“My understanding is that Eddie Howe is absolutely not under pressure, it’s all quiet. The Newcastle owners love the manager and there are no issues at the moment.

“Of course Howe will have time to play Champions League football as Newcastle coach, there are no messages in a different direction at this moment in time.”