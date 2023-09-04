Pochettino behind the reason why Chelsea didn’t bid for Tottenham star James Maddison

At this point in time, the signing of James Maddison by Tottenham looks to be one of the best captures of the summer.

Given how high transfer fees have risen over the course of the summer window too, the reported £40m Spurs paid (Sky Sports) already appears to be a bargain.

The 26-year-old has settled straight in at White Hart Lane and is the fulcrum of ‘Ange ball.’

Spurs fans are singing new manager, Ange Postecoglou’s name relentlessly at games thanks to his vibrant, attacking style which has propelled the north Londoners towards the top of the Premier League table.

Maddison has been in amongst it since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, already scoring two goals and providing two assists in his opening for games for the club, per WhoScored.

Given Chelsea’s stuttering start, one wonders how different things may have been if the Blues had entered the race for the former Leicester City ace.

According to Football Insider, however, that was never going to be an option after Mauricio Pochettino’s policy of not signing any players over the age of 25 was effective.

It also has to have something to do with the financial aspects of any deal, given that Chelsea are signing players on very long contracts, but in order so to do the players need to be at the younger end of the scale.

Time will tell if that particular strategy will be a successful one.