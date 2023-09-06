28-year-old Chelsea player explains why he snubbed Euro giants this summer

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on loan at Real Madrid until the end of the season.

Apparently, the goalkeeper had the opportunity to join Bayern Munich as well. However, he decided to move to the Spanish club instead.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has now revealed (h/t Fabrizio Romano) that it is hard to turn down a club like Real Madrid and he has always wanted to be a part of the Real Madrid dressing room even when he faced them as an opposition player.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants decide to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

A serious injury to star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced the Spanish outfit to sign Kepa on a temporary deal.

The goalkeeper had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and the move has come at the right time for him as well. Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga in action for Chelsea
Kepa is unlikely to get opportunities at Stamford Bridge next year and therefore, returning to Chelsea might not be an option for him. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress with Real Madrid and convince them to sign him permanently.

He was rated highly during his time at Athletic Club Bilbao and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition for Real Madrid. The opportunity to stay in his homeland and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will certainly be an exciting proposition for the player.

