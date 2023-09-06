Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on loan at Real Madrid until the end of the season.

Apparently, the goalkeeper had the opportunity to join Bayern Munich as well. However, he decided to move to the Spanish club instead.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has now revealed (h/t Fabrizio Romano) that it is hard to turn down a club like Real Madrid and he has always wanted to be a part of the Real Madrid dressing room even when he faced them as an opposition player.

Kepa: "No to Bayern? Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When Real Madrid call you, it's easy" ??? "I've faced Real 3 times with Chelsea. When I arrived at Bernabéu I always turned left, to the visiting dressing room, but I wanted to turn right, to local dressing room!", told Marca. pic.twitter.com/aakvVbSIE1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

Kepa: “Pochettino wanted me to stay. He told me that I was going to play, that he trusted me, but I wanted a change”. ??? #CFC “Tuchel also called me to join Bayern and it was close, but when Real Madrid comes in… it’s Real Madrid”, told Marca. pic.twitter.com/dj9SfboQlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants decide to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

A serious injury to star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced the Spanish outfit to sign Kepa on a temporary deal.

The goalkeeper had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and the move has come at the right time for him as well. Chelsea have already signed Robert Sanchez as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa is unlikely to get opportunities at Stamford Bridge next year and therefore, returning to Chelsea might not be an option for him. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress with Real Madrid and convince them to sign him permanently.

He was rated highly during his time at Athletic Club Bilbao and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition for Real Madrid. The opportunity to stay in his homeland and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will certainly be an exciting proposition for the player.