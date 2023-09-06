French International attacker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old has refused to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain and his current deal expires next summer. The French outfit were open to selling him this summer but the 2018 World Cup winner insisted on staying at the club.

It appears that Saudi Arabian clubs were looking to sign the player this summer. Instead, Mbappe wants to secure a free transfer away from PSG next summer.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations.

As per L’Equipe, the player would consider a move to Liverpool if an offer comes in. The Reds are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether they try and sign him.

They could lose Mohamed Salah and Mbappe would be a quality replacement. Salah has been on the radar of Saudi clubs this summer as well but the Reds are unwilling to sell him now. He will be in the final year of his contract next summer and Liverpool could be more open to selling him next summer.

Mbappe can play anywhere across the front three and he would improve Liverpool going forward. He has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer for club and country. He will add pace, flair and creativity to the side as well. The 24-year-old has five goals in three appearances this season.

However, his wages are likely to be exorbitant and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to break their wage structure in order to accommodate him.

A move to Liverpool would allow him to challenge for major trophies and working with a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could be an enticing prospect for the player as well.