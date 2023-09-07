New detail emerges over Jadon Sancho’s mental health following latest episode with Ten Hag

A new detail has emerged from the Jadon Sancho mental health scenario that played out last year following the latest episode the player had with Erik ten Hag following Man United’s match with Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United did not have permission to go public with Sancho‘s fight against mental health difficulties last season as Ten Hag went public with the winger’s condition.

In December 2022, the Man United boss revealed in a press conference that the 23-year-old would be unavailable for a period of time due to ‘physical and mental’ factors as the attacker battled injury.

Sources close to United insist Ten Hag, who did not specifically use the term ‘mental health’, believed he was being supportive of Sancho in the aforementioned comments and continued to speak supportively of the player during his absence.

Sancho was suffering from an injury for a period of the five-month stretch from October when he didn’t feature for United. The winger received great support from the fans when he eventually came back but the Englishman has failed to earn himself a spot in the United starting 11 ever since.

Sancho and Ten Hag’s relationship has been thrust into the limelight again this week following the Dutchman’s comments after their clash with Arsenal. The United head coach stated that the player had been left out of the match-day squad because he had not trained well in the lead-up to the clash – a claim Sancho denied.

This seems like a complicated situation for Man United to have to deal with and will need to be fixed soon in order to get the best out of the talented winger.