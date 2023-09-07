Ukraine vs England: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Ukraine (2nd in European Qualifying Group C) take on England (1st in European Qualifying Group C) on Saturday 9th of September, at the Stadion Miejski Wroclaw, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, was earlier this year in March, where England beat Ukraine 2-0. Goals coming from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka for England, to secure the three points.

Ukraine’s won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Malta 1-0. The only goal of the game for Ukraine coming from a Viktor Tsyhankov penalty.

England won their last European Championship Qualifier, smashing North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford. Goals coming from Harry Kane (x2), Bukayo Saka (x3), Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips.

How to watch Ukraine vs England

Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Channel 4

Venue: Stadion Miejski Wroclaw

Team News:

Ukraine are missing Inter Miami defender Serhiy Kryvtsov, but will be boosted by the returning Oleksandr Zinchenko (from injury). The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko will face many players they are familiar with from the Premier League.

England manager Gareth Southgate has left Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse out of the squad, despite their impressive starts to the season for their clubs. He has also given Eddie Nketiah a call up to the senior squad, and Levi Colwill. Southgate has somewhat controversially selected Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson in the squad. Nick Pope has also been left out.

Predicted XI:

Ukraine: Trubin, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Mudryk, Malinovskyi, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk.

England: Pickford, Chilwell, Maguire, Tomori, Walker, Rice, Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold, Rashford, Kane, Saka.