Danny Murphy urges Mauricio Pochettino to play Chelsea star

Former player turned pundit Danny Murphy has urged Mauricio Pochettino to give Mykhailo Mudryk a run in the Chelsea side.

The Ukraine attacker was signed by the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of the year in a deal worth £88.5 million (Sky Sports).

However, despite his huge price tag, as well as the excitement surrounding him, the 22-year-old has endured a hugely disappointing start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Several underwhelming performances and a clear lack of confidence have seen Pochettino drop him in favour of utilising left-back Ben Chilwell as a makeshift left-winger.

Murphy thinks it’s about time more faith was shown in Mudryk though.

Speaking on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Murphy, when quizzed over how Chelsea can get the best out of their January signing, said: “[Chelsea] need a left-winger to play instead of where Ben Chilwell is playing because he’s a left-back. Give [Mykhailo Mudryk] five or six games! See.”

(Play clip from 17:00)

The Blues’ first Premier League game back after the international break is scheduled to be an away tie against Bournemouth.

Do you think Pochettino should start Mudryk? – Let us know in the comments below.