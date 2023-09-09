Newcastle United have improved their squad significantly since the takeover and they have brought in a number of quality players.

According to former striker and club legend Alan Shearer, the Magpies should have brought in a quality central defender.

Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the league last season but they need to bring in more depth and quality, especially now that they are in the Champions League.

They have to bring in a quality long-term defensive partner for Sven Botman, especially with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn in their 30s.

Eddie Howe will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions and adding more depth to the defensive unit would have been a wise decision. Meanwhile, Shearer adds that Newcastle should have improved their starting line-up as well.

Although they have brought in a number of quality young talents, they should have brought in established players who can make an immediate impact.