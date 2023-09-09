Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa.

According to a report from 90 min, the two English clubs are tracking the Club Brugge winger and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The 18-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window and the Blues failed with the £25.7 million bid for the player.

Nusa rejected the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge late on in the window and he is looking to continue his development with regular football at Club Brugge.

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he is the second youngest goal scorer in Champions League history.

He has the potential to develop into a quality attacker in the coming years and the interest from Arsenal and Liverpool underlines his growing reputation in world football.

Both clubs would represent an exciting opportunity for him and managers like Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

A number of other European heavyweights are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal can fend off the competition and secure his signature in the near future.

Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Monaco are all keeping tabs on the player. Apparently, Newcastle United have scouted him recently as well.