Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Toney is currently suspended until the 17th of January for breaching football-related betting regulations.

The 27-year-old has developed into one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League and clubs like Chelsea are keen on securing his services.

A report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea are interested in signing the England international when the transfer window opens in January. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer but they are still lacking in depth when it comes to the attacking department.

Someone like Toney would be an exceptional acquisition. The 27-year-old is a reliable goalscorer and he is well-settled in English football. He should be able to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge during the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea have made a mediocre start to the league campaign and they will be desperate to get back into the top four and secure Champions League qualification. Toney would help them improve and finish the season strongly.

The 27-year-old has shown that he is ready to play for a top club and a move to Chelsea would be the ideal step up in his career. He will look to compete for major trophies with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals across all competitions last season and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure a January agreement for him.