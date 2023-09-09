Chelsea tried to sign 25-year-old star from top four rivals this summer

Chelsea reportedly made enquiries for the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the summer transfer window.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea reached out to Newcastle in order to discuss a move for the 25-year-old but the Magpies did not entertain any approaches for their star midfielder.

The 25-year-old would have been a quality acquisition for Chelsea this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to try their luck once again in the upcoming windows.

Chelsea spent a significant amount of money on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer. However, they could still use a controller who can help them dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. Guimaraes could form an excellent partnership alongside Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo.

However, he is considered as an indispensable asset at Newcastle and Chelsea will find it difficult to tempt them. The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell players for money. In addition to that, they have qualified for the Champions League and Guimaraes is unlikely to force an exit anytime soon if they continue to challenge for trophies and qualify for the Champions League.

The Brazilian international could definitely transform Chelsea in the middle of the park with his technical ability, flair and defensive contributions. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can lure him away from Newcastle in the near future.