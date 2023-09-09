Portugal vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Portugal take on Luxembourg in a European Qualifying Group J game, on Monday 11th of September, at Estadio Algarve, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was earlier this year in March, when Portugal smashed Luxembourg 6-0 at Stade de Luxembourg. Goals coming from Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao.

These two sides have faced on 20 occasions, with Portugal winning 18 of the meetings, one ending in a draw and Luxembourg winning only one against Portugal, back in 1961.

How to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg

Date: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Estadio Algarve

Team News:

Portugal have not named Pepe in their squad to face Slovakia. Pedro Neto has earnt a call up to the senior squad, and Goncalo Ramos is back in the squad following his move to PSG.

Predicted XI:

Portugal: Patricio, Silva, Dias, Inacio, Cancelo, Neves, Fernandes, Semedo, Leao, Felix, Ronaldo.

Luxembourg: Moris, Pinto, Gerson, Chanot, da Graca, Jans, Rodrigues, Barreiro, Pereiria, Borges Sanches, Sinani.